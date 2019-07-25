COMMENT:

Will the results of this congressional hearing be enough for the Democratic leaders to pursue impeachment?

Well folks, there you have it. Special counsel Robert Mueller has completed his testimony. There are no more shoes to drop.

He has confirmed, publicly, the major details of his voluminous report. Our 2016 election came under massive attack by the Russians, and those efforts continue. The goal was to help Donald Trump's electoral prospects. People in the Trump campaign welcomed the efforts. Trump stood to gain financially from relationships with Russia through the building of a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He also

Related articles: