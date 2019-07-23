Four-week-old twin boys were discovered in the China wilderness after their parents had abandoned them on a scolding hot day, according to a report by Chinese video news outlet Pear Video.

The desertion of the Chinese newborns in woods in Fengqiu, Henan, occurred days after the parents had received around NZ$18,000 through an online fundraiser where the money allegedly would be used to cover the twins' medical bills, Pear Video revealed.

The crying babies were found in the woods around 2pm (local time) on Friday and were taken to Fengqiu People's Hospital by a member of the public.

The boys were found in the wilderness by passers-by and taken to the hospital.

It was reported that temperatures grew as high as 38C that day.

Advertisement

Chinese police have stated that the parents have come to recognise their wrongdoing and have taken their babies home.

According to a report, the parents contacted the police themselves. They told the police that they had deserted their babies after a criticism battle on social media.

The abandonment of the twins went viral after locals recognised the boys from the fundraising page that had been circulating on WeChat, a Chinese messaging platform.

Nearly 5600 donations to the family were made after they posted their desperate plea to help their newborn boys.

In the online fundraiser, the parents allege that the twins were born with congenital diseases including oxygen deprivation and could not afford treatment.

Chinese news outlets have revealed that good samaritans gave over NZ$18,000 in donations.

Infants who suffer from oxygen deprivation, also known as asphyxia, commonly develop disabilities, such as cerebral palsy, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and seizures.

A doctor at the hospital told reporters that both babies had styes, a small painful lump on the inside or around the eye, but did not comment on the boy's alleged diseases.

The parents took their twins home from the hospital and it is understood they have not been punished.