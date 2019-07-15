A Kiwi on a flight in Asia filmed the moment the plane went through a lightning storm.

Will Badr, from Wellington, was on a flight from Macau to Singapore on Saturday when the storm hit, just 20 minutes away from landing at Changi Airport.

"It was very bumpy," he said. "Most of the window shades were down at that time but I got curious to look outside and I saw that."

Badr says a lot of passengers were unaware of the spectacle outside the plane but some who noticed looked slightly worried.

"I saw people holding hands and sitting very tight during the rough part that lasted 30 seconds. However, I didn't notice anyone panicking," he added.