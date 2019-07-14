There are reports a magnitude 7.3 earthquake has struck near the coastal town of Laiwui, Indonesia.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) website said the quake hit the region at only a depth of 10km, 102km north-northeast of Laiwui.

It took place around 9.10am Co-ordinated Universal Time. New Zealand is 12 hours ahead of UTC.

The USGS is reporting a second earthquake has rocked the region, a magnitude 5.8 which struck 63km north of Laiwui.

The second quake hit around 9.43am UTC, also at a depth of 10km.

Earlier today a large earthquake struck off the coast of Western Australia with the tremor being felt from Broome to Perth.

The 6.5 magnitude quake hit off the Kimberley coast in the Indian Ocean about 3.39pm AEST.

No damage or casualties have been reported.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 33km, about 203km offshore from Broome. It originally reported the quake to be magnitude 6.9.

