Ethiopian runner Hagos Gebrhiwet was competing in the 5000m race at the IAAF Diamond League race in Lausanne, Switzerland, when he made the extremely awkward error of celebrating what he thought was a win, far too soon.

In videos of the race, the Olympian is seen slowing down a lap before the finish line on Saturday, celebrating as if he had won the event.

After crossing the start-fish line he began to celebrate what he thought was a win. Photo / IAAF Diamond Leage YouTube

As he raised his arms in celebration towards the crowd, it wasn't until seven seconds later he realised he still had another 400 meters to run.

Unfortunately for Gebrhiwet, who was leading the race when the bell was rung to indicate the start of the final lap, he realised a little too late and crossed the line in 10th place with a time of 13:09:59.

World record holder Yomif Kejelcha, also from Ethiopia, took first place with a time of 13:09:56.

his countryman Yomif Kejelcha sprinted past him to win the race. Photo / IAAF Diamond League YouTube

Gebrhiwet, who won bronze at the 2016 Olympic games, will be hoping that he doesn't make the same mistake at the Olympics in Tokyo next year.