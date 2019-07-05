In a made-for-television Independence Day production starring America's military weaponry, President Donald Trump used the Lincoln Memorial as the backdrop for an homage to the country's armed forces and a call for unity that has been largely absent during his divisive presidency.

Flanked by Bradley armoured vehicles and M1A2 tanks in front of the statue of Abraham Lincoln, Trump paid tribute to the five branches of the military as a chorus sang each service hymn and he cued the arrival of fighter jets and other military aircraft roaring by in the skies overhead.

Speaking to a rain-soaked audience filled with

Related articles: