A criminal defence lawyer and notorious Supermax prisoner have been arrested following ongoing investigations into the shocking execution style murder of the teenager.

Brayden Dillon, 15, was found shot in bed in his Glenfield home, south west of Sydney, on April 14, in 2017.

He was rushed to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition, according to The Daily Telegraph, but later died.

Since the teen's death, seven people have been charged in connection with the murder, which has been linked to gang activity, and called a revenge killing by police.

A Sydney criminal lawyer was today arrested in Glebe, on alleged commercial drug supply and participation in a criminal group, NSW Police said in a statement.

Police allege the killing of Brayden Dillon was part of a revenge plot. Photo / News.com.au

Police also arrested notorious Supermax prisoner Bassam Hamzy, founder of the Brothers for Life gang, according to The Daily Telegraph, who jeered at the camera before being taken by officers from his cell for questioning.

The two arrests came as police continue their investigation into the horrific murder of Brayden.

Police will allege that during their investigations into the murder, they uncovered an alleged commercial drug supply syndicate, which Hamzy was operating from within the prison, according to Seven News.

Hamzy has been behind bars for more than 20 years, convicted of murder.

The solicitor, 62, and Hamzy, 40, are today being questioned over the murder, which police have described as an act of revenge.

Police said they moved to arrest Hamzy for questioning after arresting the lawyer in Glebe, according to reports from The Daily Mail.

Detectives have arrested a prison inmate and a solicitor over alleged commercial drug supply and participation in a criminal group after investigations into Brayden Dillon's death. Photo / News.com.au

According to The Daily Mail, the criminal defence lawyer had been working for the prisoner before his arrest.

Police will allege that Hamzy was running a complex illicit commercial drugs syndicate from prison, through communications with his solicitor.

"During (the) investigation, we became aware of organised criminal activities that were being directed by an inmate of a high-security prison complex," Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Henney said today.

"The directing of that criminal activity was being facilitated through the client-solicitor communications with his solicitor."

Police had been investigating the links between organised crime gangs and the murder of teenager Brayden.

Seven people have previously been arrested in connection with Brayden's murder. Their cases remain before the courts.

NSW investigators previously said the teenager was targeted because of alleged crimes committed by his brother.

Police previously alleged the 2016 murder of Adam Abu-Mahmoud, 18, sparked a gang war between families, that culminated in the brutal revenge slaying of young Brayden in his family home.

Joshua Dillon, Brayden's older brother, was charged with the stabbing death of Adam, a TAFE student, who died after being stabbed during a bloody brawl in Panania, south west of Sydney, in 2016.

Joshua Dillon has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Brayden was shot execution style in his bed, on Good Friday, two years after the killing of Adam Abu-Mahmoud.

Since his death, seven people have been arrested in connection with the killing, including a number of Adam's family members, including his older brother Abdul, who has Adam's named tattooed on his neck. Police believe Abdul organised the assassination of teenager Brayden, according to the ABC.

The 62-year-old solicitor was arrested at a Glebe home and taken to Newtown police station and the 40-year-old prison inmate was arrested at Goulburn police station.

Police have said they will address media regarding the arrests shortly.