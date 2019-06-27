Amid escalating tensions with the United States, Iran said on June 17 that by Thursday it would surpass the limit on the uranium supply permitted under the 2015 nuclear agreement, a potentially combustible new phase in the country's confrontation with Washington.

The declaration came days after the United States accused Iran of attacking two oil tankers, and days before Iran shot down an American drone and President Donald Trump approved, then aborted, a strike in retaliation. Iran has threatened further acts of noncompliance with the accord in the coming weeks.

Iranian leaders have sought to justify these steps as a

What exactly is the limit Iran will exceed, and is it significant?

Does this mean Iran is violating the nuclear agreement?

Are other countries violating the accord?

Have the Europeans accused Iran of noncompliance?

What role does the UN Security Council play in this crisis?

Could the United States invoke the 'snapback' provision?