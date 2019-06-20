Minnie Li understands what is at stake with the contentious Hong Kong bill that would allow extraditions to China. A Shanghai native, she moved to Hong Kong in 2008 to study sociology then stayed, she said, because she enjoyed its freedom of speech and other civil liberties that are absent in her increasingly authoritarian homeland.

Li is so worried that the proposed law would toll the bell on human rights in Hong Kong that she joined nearly a dozen other activists last week in a 103-hour hunger strike. She sat on a bridge enduring the blazing heat, pouring rain and

