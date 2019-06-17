NEW YORK TIMES — Mohammed Morsi's death is a sombre milestone in Egypt's ill-fated democratic transition after the Arab Spring in 2011.

Egypt's first democratically elected president collapsed and died while on trial in a Cairo courtroom today, Egyptian state television reported.

Morsi, 67, won Egypt's first free presidential election in 2012 as a senior leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, but he was removed from power a year later in a military takeover.

He was on trial on espionage charges when he fainted and died, Egyptian television said.

Minutes before he collapsed, Morsi addressed the court from the glass cage

