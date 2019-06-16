NEW YORK TIMES - One benefit of discovery is that you get to name the things you discover.

Astronomy is blessed in this regard. There are more stars in the observable universe than grains of sand on Earth, trillions upon trillions — enough to name a galaxy for every human who ever did or will live and every god or goblin proposed by human imagination.

In the past two decades a new wonderland of naming opportunities has emerged with the discovery of planets around other stars, potential cradles of life and far-future adventure.

But so far exoplanets, like everything else

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: