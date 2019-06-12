Dashcam footage of a bus driver running through a red light and smashing to a car has sparked a surprising debate over who is actually in the wrong.

The video was shared to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page and is believed to be filmed in the Sydney suburb of Peakhurst.

Its shows cars across three lanes of traffic coming to a stop as the traffic light changes to red, news.com.au reports.

However, a bus in the left lane ignored the red light and continues straight through the intersection, smashing into a turning car attempting to turn right.

Advertisement

Like A Bus Plenty of green left in that. EOFY Sale on now: http://www.dashcamownersaus.com.au/ Send a Video: https://www.dashcamownersaus.com.au/contact-us/ Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Tuesday, 11 June 2019

To many social media users it was obvious that the bus driver was completely in the wrong, but some believed the car was also to blame for the crash.

"That was brutal! I hope the occupants were OK," one person said.

"No excuse for any one to run a red light like this. And I'm a bus driver myself," another wrote.

But a few commenters believed the crash could have easily been avoided if the car driver was paying more attention.

"I know the bus driver is at fault… but who the hell turns into the path of a bus coming towards them," a Facebook user said.

"Between the red light and the turning car it still makes you wonder…. He may have actually started to move even before his own green light," another said.

One person added: "The car wouldn't have had a green arrow and should have seen such a large vehicle."