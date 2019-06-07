WARNING: Disturbing content

If serial sex monster Garry Michael Narkle is released from prison again, a forensic psychiatrist has predicted that this time the rapist could kill his next victim.

Narkle, whose violent sex attacks go back decades, typically terrifies his victims, but authorities believe that his behaviour could escalate if freed. He is up for parole in June, prompting calls to ensure the community is protected against him.

The 64-year-old rapist has revealed under psychiatric examination he blames the rapes on his victims, on the media and on society for unequal rights for Aboriginals, news.com.au reports.

Anyone but Narkle himself, who one prison psychiatrist said possesses a "grandiose sense of self worth".

Despite his horrific rap sheet which shows a predilection for "sexual penetration" of both males and females, children and adults, he has "no regard for his victims".

His significant history of violent sexual offending has terrorised Western Australia.

In particular, Perth's eastern suburbs has been the rapist's playground where Narkle has preyed upon victims in opportunistic attacks each and every time he has been let off or released from custody.

Attacking mostly while he was either drunk or on drugs, Narkle has the words "booze" and drugs" tattooed on his chest.

The horrific rap sheet of serial rapist Gary Narkle (above) who may be declared a 'dangerous sex offender' and barred from prison release. Photo / Supplied

Regarded as one of the nation's most dangerous rapists, Narkle is now trying to win release from prison.

He has spent almost a decade behind bars in WA's Casuarina prison after his last crime, of repeatedly raping an ill homeless man he lured to his campervan, drugged and then locked inside.

SEX CRIMES OF SERIAL RAPIST GARRY NARKLE

A look at Narkle's rape rap sheet reveals a disturbing history of the offences for which he has been caught.

A diagnosed psychopath, Narkle has spent more than three decades behind bars, but has successfully appealed many convictions or sentences.

Almost every one of his attacks has been committed while on parole.

The State of Western Australia's case in the WA Supreme Court to oppose Narkle's release says Narkle has "minimised, justified or shifted the blame towards others for his offences".

BLAMES RACIAL INEQUALITY

The rapist told a prison psychiatrist, Dr Mark Hall, that his early crimes had been "an act of rebellion against the system that prevented Aboriginals from having equal rights to white people".

He said his early childhood experiences influenced his sexual and violent offending behaviour.

Intelligent despite poor education, he blamed societal attitudes of the 1960s and said the "world was against him".

For Narkle, raping or indecently assaulting people was "a means of escapism, or a form of

retribution against others or the result of a miscommunication" between him and his victims.

In applying to have Narkle declared a "Dangerous Sex Offender", the Office of the WA Director of Public Prosecutions' case found Narkle "had a strongly positive regard for himself despite (his) crimes".

He exhibited "a lack of empathy, lack of remorse and a lack of guilt for his victims" towards whom he "has engaged in threatening, intimidatory and/or violent behaviour".

This is Garry Michael Narkle's horrific criminal record:

November 3, 1979: Narkle commits offences against two females, whose ages are unrecorded, and is convicted six months later of aggravated unlawful assault and using threatening words. Now aged 25, Narkle is sentenced to six month's imprisonment.

FINED $100 FOR ASSAULTING A GIRL, 13

October 12, 1981: Aged 26, Narkle commits an aggravated unlawful assault on a 13-year-old girl. He is fined $100 for the offence.

December 11 and 18, 1981: Narkle commits aggravated unlawful assault against two female victims, their ages unrecorded, and is not convicted until the following February, when he is sentenced to nine months in prison.

January 16 to 18, 1982: Days before his 27th birthday, Narkle abducts a 14-year-old girl and is acquitted of sexual assault charges and convicted eight months later of having committed two counts of carnal knowledge with her.

Narkle successfully appealed against a two-year prison sentence imposed by the judge.

May, 1984: Police charge Narkle with one count of deprivation of liberty and three of sexual penetration of a 15-year-old girl, and he is granted bail and released.

Narkle will later be found not guilty of the charges, in February 1990.

July 17, 1984: Eleven days after his release from jail, Narkle rapes an 18-year-old girl in a park and then in a cleaner's room after committing a break and enter with intent to commit an offence and depriving her of her liberty.

April 19, 1985: A judge sentences Narkle to a maximum six years and 10 months in prison for two counts of rape.

April 19, 1989: Released on parole from prison, Narkle commits an unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm on his 20-year-old female partner, and gets just two months prison.

August 10, 1989: On bail and parole, Narkle is staying at the home of a devoutly Christian woman, 20, her husband and their two children after being taken in on his jail release because he had nowhere to go.

After the husband leaves for work, Narkle threatens to kill the woman and her children before raping her twice.

At his trial, Narkle claims he and the Christian woman had been having an affair and she was worried about her husband finding out.

Serial sex monster Garry Narkle (above) may kill his next victim if freed from prison, authorities have warned. Photo / Supplied

He is convicted of two acts of aggravated sexual penetration without consent and one offence of deprivation of liberty.

July, 1990: Narkle is sentenced to a maximum 10 years, but with eligibility for parole.

May 5, 1997: Narkle is released on parole.

KIDNAPS AND ASSAULTS 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL

January 18, 1998: Now aged 45, Narkle attacks a 15-year-old girl, depriving her of liberty and committing an unlawful assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

October 11, 1999: A 17-year-old girl "Kylie" is allegedly attacked by Narkle near the Mundaring Weir, east of Perth, after asking her for a lift.

Narkle directed her onto various detours, eventually to Mundaring Weir Road, where Kylie became nervous at its isolation and turned back towards Perth.

Narkle asked her to stop the car so that he could relieve himself and it was at that spot that Kylie alleged he assaulted her.

He is charged with one count each of deprivation of liberty, indecent assault, and attempted sexual penetration without consent, and three counts each of sexual penetration without consent, and sexual penetration without consent causing bodily harm.

2000: Kylie testifies at a preliminary hearing and a trial at which a jury fails to reach a verdict.

January 13, 2000: A magistrate sentences Narkle to seven years' prison without parole for the 1998 attack of the 15-year-old, but the sentence is reduced and parole installed after the rapist's successful appeal.

2002: Narkle goes to trial for the attack on Kylie.

At the trial, Narkle claims injuries to Kylie's neck were caused because she enjoyed the sex so much she got carried away with herself.

Narkle is convicted of nine charges and given a historic indefinite jail term.

GETS OFF ON APPEAL, VICTIM TOO TRAUMATISED TO CONTINUE

But the conviction and sentence is quashed on appeal and a retrial is ordered.

Suffering post traumatic stress disorder and unable to move on while the case hangs over her, Kylie feels unable to testify against him for a fourth time.

May 2004: Narkle is released from prison after Kylie's matter is dropped.

February 18, 2005: Narkle approaches a woman outside a shop in the Perth suburb of Armadale, and asks her if she wants sex.

When the 46-year-old woman refuses and goes into the shop, he follows.

Inside the shop, Narkle puts his arm around her waist and shoulders, squeezes her buttocks and touches her groin.

He is later convicted of committing an unlawful and indecent assault.

SHY TEEN DRAGGED INTO BUSHES

May 22, 2005: Narkle allegedly follows a 16-year-old girl from a house where both he and the teenager had attended a party in the suburb of Armadale, on Perth's eastern outskirts.

The girl, her mother later tells The Australian, is a shy teenager who lived with her mother and enjoyed writing.

Narkle allegedly assaults her in a church car park where the teenager's head struck concrete kerbing when Narkle forces her to the ground and drags her into bushes.

There he allegedly sexually assaults the girl, then returns to a nearby flat where has been staying with an uncle.

May 24, 2005: Narkle faces Armadale Magistrates Court charged with indecent assault, aggravated sexual penetration, assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

Outside court Narkle's parents, Simon and Dorothy Narkle, express confusion and disappointment their son is again in trouble.

DRUGS AND RAPES ILL, HOMELESS MAN IN LOCKED VAN

January 29, 2009: Released from prison and now aged 55, Narkle lures a 38-year-old homeless man back to his van at the Kenlorn Caravan Park at Queens Park,

Around 10pm that evening, the victim was outside an ATM at the Commonwealth Bank in eastern Perth when Narkle drew up in a taxi and offered him a bed for the night.

The man had been homeless for four months and was unwell with the flu and Narkle "said he had a spare bed and he was going to help me to find something to eat".

The man got in the taxi and paid the fare at the other end.

Inside the campervan, Narkle offered the man port and lemonade in a cup, and two tablets "to help ease the pain", which were Valium and Naltrexone.

Narkle then demanded sex, locked the campervan, and told the man "if I don't do what he told me, he would smash my face".

As Narkle raped the man three times, the victim repeatedly protested he was heterosexual, but had been "too sick to fight".

The following morning, the man escaped and attended Royal Perth Hospital where swabs were taken containing Narkle's DNA.

June, 2009: Police arrest Narkle, who is still wearing his victim's gold and onyx ring, and who says the victim was a male prostitute who charged for the sex.

July 2010: Narkle is jailed for 10 years.

MARRIES WOMAN INSIDE PRISON

January 2012: As Narkle celebrates his 57th birthday inside Casuarina prison, it is revealed Narkle was allowed to marry a woman behind bars the previous year.

The 38-year-old's family said she had only known him for eight days after meeting him at a tavern and going missing from her husband and children.

The woman and the serial rapist exchanged vows in the chapel of Casuarina Prison's maximum security wing with full authorisation from the jail superintendent.

Prison rules allowed Narkle two one-hour weekly visits, and permission to hug and kiss his wife in the visits room, although not conjugal rights.

The woman had written a letter of mitigation to Narkle's sentencing judge, saying he was kind and "not the harsh or callous person portrayed by others"

July 2012: The WA Court of Appeal unanimously refused Narkle's application for leave to appeal his conviction for the rape of the homeless man.

June 2019: Narkle becomes eligible for release.

Garry Narkle will next appear before the WA Supreme Court on September 3, when the State will formally apply for him to be declared a Dangerous Sex Offender (DSO).

A DSO order makes the individual subject to a continuing detention or supervision order under the Dangerous Sexual Offenders Act 2006 (WA).

Asked by the psychiatrist Dr Hall about his sexual development, fantasy and behaviour, Narkle refused to discuss it.

The WA Supreme Court case says Narkle "denied much of his offending history.

"He described a defiant attitude to the justice system and said that he no longer cared what happened to him because he was resigned to dying during his term of imprisonment," Dr Hall said.

"The majority of his offending occurred when he was inebriated (on) a cocktail of alcohol and medication.

Dr Hall believed if Narkle was released and reoffended, this is what would happen.