As the number of surviving veterans dwindles, the old pillars of trans-Atlantic certainty have begun to tremble.

Warning: This article contains confronting images

They went by air and by sea across the Channel to the beaches of Normandy.

In history's greatest amphibious invasion, almost 7,000 vessels and 11,500 airplanes supported the 156,000 Allied soldiers who crossed from Britain to five beaches in France 75 years ago on June 6, 1944 — D-Day.

Beyond the cinematic re-enactments of noise and chaos and bloodletting, it is hard for subsequent generations raised on Europe's expectations of peace — or, at the most, on

