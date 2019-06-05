As climbers continue to die in the Himalayas, a look back at the conquest of the tallest mountain in the world.

The mountains are deceptively calm. Snow-covered, sometimes they blaze bright enough to blind. They appear indifferent to the tiny travellers on their backs — these European men in the waning years of the British Empire, seeking, as the stories of the time often read, to conquer Everest.

Conquer? Really? Who conquers whom? If you've ever faced the Himalayas, you know they can swallow you whole.

Some of the earliest pictures of the highest peak on Earth were taken on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: