China says it raised ‘stern protest’ with Australia after mid-air incident

Australia criticised China after a Chinese jet challenged an Australian patrol plane over the South China Sea. Beijing’s Defence Ministry has hit back. Photo / Getty Images

China has issued a “stern protest” to Australia after a mid-air incident over the weekend involving military planes from the two countries, a spokesman for Beijing’s Defence Ministry said today.

Australia said that its Poseidon surveillance plane was approached by a Chinese fighter jet during a Sunday patrol over the

