Beijing’s Defence Ministry chimed in today, bashing Australia’s statement, which it said: “distorts right and wrong, shifts the blame on China and attempts in vain to cover up the vile and illegal intrusion”.
“We are strongly dissatisfied with this and have raised a stern protest with the Australian side,” said the online statement attributed to spokesman Jiang Bin.
Jiang said Canberra had “falsely accused” China of taking unsafe actions during the mid-air encounter.
“This fallacy is completely untenable,” he said.
“We urge Australia to immediately cease its infringing, provocative and hype-mongering actions.”
Jiang added that China’s military would “continue to take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty”.
-Agence France-Presse