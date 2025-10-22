A paw of Barouto, a 14-year-old Amur leopard, is seen as he undergoes a semen collection as part of an artificial insemination procedure, at the Mulhouse Zoological and Botanical Park, on October 9. Only a few dozen remain in the wild along the river that marks the Sino-Russian border. Photo / Romeo Boetzle, AFP
The world-first insemination of an Amur leopard in France has lifted hopes of animal lovers for the survival of the Earth’s rarest big cat.
The spotted felines, native to the banks of the Siberian river of the same name on the Russian-Chinese border, are believed to number in just scoresin the wild.
So the breakthrough procedure undergone last week by Khala, a 15-year-old leopard at Mulhouse Zoo near the German border, has raised expectations that breeding programmes in captivity could save the species.
“This is a world first,” said veterinarian Benoit Quintard, director of the Mulhouse Zoological and Botanical Park and co-ordinator of the European breeding programme for the Amur leopard.
Before Khala’s 35kg frame could be hauled on to the operating table, she had to be sedated – with the big cat agitated at the sight of the rifle about to shoot an anaesthetic dart.
Baruto, 15kg heavier than Khala, was the first on the operating table, with an intravenous drip continuously pumping a cocktail of anaesthetics into his bloodstream to keep him sedated.
‘50-50 chance’
As Baruto’s long dappled tail dangled in the air, Professor Thomas Hildebrandt, on loan from Berlin’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, which specialises in the reproduction of endangered species, set about his work.
With a small sample of the leopard’s semen extracted, it was Khala’s turn to be operated on.
First the vets carried out an ultrasound to check the cat’s uterus.
“Good news: she has ovulated. Bad news: there are cysts,” Hildebrandt said.
As a result, even if Baruto’s sperm fertilises Khala’s egg, there is a risk it may not be able to attach itself to the uterus walls.
Nonetheless the vet pressed on. With a probe inserted and a gentle squeeze of the trigger the procedure was complete.
“I think it’s about a 50-50 chance that she will be pregnant now,” said Susanne Holtze, Hildebrant’s colleague from the Leibniz Institute.
After a weigh-in and one last jab, Khala was awake and back in her enclosure, and hopefully three months out from giving birth to a rare feline cub.
Inbreeding risks
Classed as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Amur leopard is at risk of habitat loss and the disappearance of some of its prey.