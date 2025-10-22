Kira Cousins pretended to be pregnant, throwing an elaborate baby shower. Photo / Kira Cousins
A Scottish woman faked her pregnancy, tricking her family and the “father” into believing a life-like doll was a real baby.
Kira Cousins announced she had welcomed Bonnie-Leigh Joyce on October 10, telling loved ones she had given birth alone – despite having previously claimed the baby had a holein her heart, the Sun reports.
The 22-year-old had posted photos of her scans to social media and even threw a gender reveal party, posing with a prosthetic bump to fool attendees.
Her lies were exposed when her mother found the doll in her bedroom and realised the infant was actually a Reborn doll.
The lifelike dolls retail for as much as $500 in New Zealand.