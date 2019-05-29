WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT

A man set himself on fire near the White House on Wednesday, the Secret Service said, adding that the individual was receiving first aid at the scene.

Shocking footage showed the man's body engulfed in flames, however he appeared to be wearing a kind of flame-resistant clothing, as he was able to walk along without collapsing.

Moments after he set himself ablaze police officers arrived on the scene and sprayed the man with fire extinguishers. He was arrested and taken to a hospital. His condition is not yet known.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

The incident took place shortly after noon on the Ellipse — south of the president's residence — near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, the Secret Service said on Twitter.

One clip of the incident was uploaded to Twitter by eyewitness Krisjan Berzins, whose daughter recorded it.

He wrote: "Video of the person that was literally engulfed in flames on the #WhiteHouse lawn. Unbelievable."

The man was filmed burning in the Ellipse park next to the White House Wednesday morning. He was rushed to hospital afterwards. Photo / Twitter

Another tweeter shared an even more disturbing video, shot from an unobstructed angle, which showed the man taking several steps forward while on fire.

She said: "The saddest thing I've ever seen. A person set themselves on fire in the park at the south lawn of the Whitehouse. Please pray for their soul"

"Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid," it said, referring to park rangers and park police.