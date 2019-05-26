The European Parliament elections shifted to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Malta and Latvia yesterday as voters in those EU nations took part in a landmark ballot in which resurgent nationalists are challenging traditional parties over the future of Europe.

Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands have already voted, and the rest of the EU nations were voting overnight.

Results for the elections, taking place in all 28 nations, will be know today. Voters are electing 751 MPs, with each nation apportioned a number of seats based on its population.

Anti-immigrant and far-right groups are hoping to gain ground in the European Parliament and use it to claw back power from the EU for their national governments.

Voting in the Netherlands may have already produced a surprise. An Ipsos exit poll forecast a win for the Dutch Labour Party, and predicted that pro-European parties would win most of the Netherlands' seats instead of right-wing populist opponents. In Ireland, early vote counts and an exit poll suggest that the Green Party is gaining strength.

- AP