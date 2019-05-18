US President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on his victory at the polls.

Trump called the result a "great win!"

Morrison has only led the Government since last August, when Liberal Party colleagues lost confidence in his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull.

Labor Party leader Bill Shorten had been favoured. Labor campaigned heavily on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Fox News in the US described Morrison's win as "a stunning victory".

Axios reported that "Australia will continue to closely resemble the Trump Administration's positioning on climate change".

The New York Times reported that "the conservative victory also adds Australia to a growing list of countries that have shifted rightward through the politics of grievance, including Brazil, Hungary and Italy".

- AP