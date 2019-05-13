An exotic dancer and model from New Zealand appeared at a Gold Coast court on assault charges today accused of throwing a glass at a Neighbours actor inside a strip club.

New Zealand-born dancer Danielle Lee, 25, appeared at Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland. Lee is accused of assaulting Neighbours actor Scott McGregor, who plays Detective Mark Brennan.

Lee, who uses the stage name Ivy at Hollywood Showgirls, had been working at the Surfers Paradise strip club on April 6 when she allegedly got into an argument with the actor, the Daily Mail reported.

Neighbours actor Scott McGregor plays Detective Mark Brennan on the soap. Photo / via Instagram

Police claim Lee "picked up a glass in a fit of rage and threw it at McGregor" in the early hours of April 6.

The 38-year-old actor was hit in the face and was treated in hospital for a 1cm cut to his lip.

Lee was sacked on the spot by club owner Craig Duffy.

The dancer now faces charges of assault causing bodily harm, which carries a maximum seven-year jail sentence.

"I know a conversation took place between the two of them, but I'm not privy to what was said - I don't know if he said something wrong or she said something wrong," he told The Courier Mail.

"But regardless of what was said… we terminated the dancer immediately. She is banned from the club."

Police allege Lee picked up a glass 'in a fit of rage' and threw it at the actor. Photo / via Facebook

Originally from New Zealand, Lee worked at Hollywood Showgirls for almost 12 months after returning from a year on the ski slopes of western Canada.

Originally from New Zealand, Lee worked at Hollywood Showgirls for almost 12 months. Photo / via Facebook

The incident occurred at Hollywood Showgirls on the Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

Lee was sacked on the spot by the strip club club owner. Photo / via Facebook

Lee has reportedly modelled for Gold Coast surfwear brand DVCO, and German shoemaker Buffalo as recently as earlier this year.