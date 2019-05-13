Controversial Australian politician Fraser Anning has stooped to a shocking new low, exploiting the grieving family of a missing toddler with an offensive social media post on Mother's Day.

The controversial right-wing Aussie Senator took to Facebook yesterday to share an offensive image attacking Muslim immigration.

In it, he used a picture of a family with the caption: "If you want a Muslim for a neighbour, just vote Labor."

The photograph is of the El-Dennaoui family from Sydney and was taken in 2010 as they made a public appeal for information about missing 19-month-old Rahma. Photo / Supplied

That photograph is of the El-Dennaoui family from Sydney and was taken in 2010 as they made a public appeal for information about missing 19-month-old Rahma.

The girl vanished 14 years ago from her bedroom, with a hole cut in the flyscreen.

Extensive searches and an ongoing police investigation have failed to reveal any information as to her whereabouts.

Senator Anning was swiftly attacked for exploiting the family's grief for his own bigoted political gain, with thousands of comments condemning his latest stunt.

"This is an image from a news article covering the kidnapping and disappearance of a child. The child was never found," one comment reads.

"Fraser Anning is exploiting the pain of this family and is using their trauma for political leverage. This (is) horrific."

The post has since been deleted.

Senator Anning, who formed his own right-wing political party after quitting One Nation and being dumped by Bob Katter, has come under fire repeatedly for his behaviour.

On the day of the Christchurch terrorist attacks, he issued a statement blaming Muslim immigration for the massacres at two mosques, which killed 51 people.

He has attended various racist rallies across Australia, including one in Melbourne earlier this year organised by Nazi sympathisers and convicted criminals.

And last month, one of his supporters allegedly harassed a female journalist and assaulted a photographer at his press conference in Sydney's south.