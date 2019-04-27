Multiple people have been injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting a the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California, police say.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an active shooter at the synagogue just before 11.30am on Saturday.

The Poway Sheriff's Station confirmed the "shooting incident" via Twitter, after deputies were called to the scene by "reports of a man with a gun".

Four injured people were brought to Palomar Medical Center in Poway by first responders at around noon, said the hospital's communications director Bobette Brown. They had no further information on the names, ages or conditions of the victims.

deputies were called to the scene by "reports of a man with a gun." Photo / CNN

"Please don't spread misinformation that could cause concern or panic," the sheriff's department tweeted Saturday afternoon. "We urge you to allow deputies to safely do their job. This is a developing situation and the information provided here may later change."

The Chabad hosts a weekly Kiddush luncheon that followed the Shabbat morning services. On Saturday, the synagogue was also holding a Passover celebration, according to 10News, which was scheduled to end at 7pm with a final holiday meal.

Police have confirmed that a man has been detained for questioning.