United States: The director of the Topeka Zoo in Kansas says a zookeeper who was attacked by a Sumatran tiger remains in intensive care but her prognosis for recovery is good. The zookeeper was attacked yesterday while in the outdoor tiger habitat of Sanjiv, a 7-year-old male tiger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports zoo director Brendan Wiley said the zookeeper was talking. The woman has worked at the zoo since 2002 and has several years of experience with tigers. The zoo has no plans to euthanise Sanjiv, who was back on display today.

Ukraine: A comedian whose only political experience consists of playing a president on TV cruised towards a huge landslide victory in Ukraine's presidential election in what was seen as a reaction against the country's entrenched corruption and low standard of living. Results from 25 per cent of polling stations showed sitcom star Volodymyr Zelenskiy receiving three times as many votes as President Petro Poroshenko — 73 per cent to 24 per cent — a crushing rebuke to Poroshenko's five years in office. Even before results started trickling in, Poroshenko accepted defeat based on exit polls.

Nigeria: Police and the British High Commission say a British woman and a Nigerian citizen have been shot dead in north-central Nigeria. A High Commission statement says they were killed on Saturday when gunmen attacked the Kajuru Castle holiday resort in Kaduna state. The statement identified the British national as Faye Mooney. The aid group Mercy Corps says Mooney had worked as a communications specialist in Nigeria for almost two years. Its statement says that "we are utterly heartbroken." Kaduna state police spokesman Yakubu Sabo said the gunmen kidnapped three other people.

Northern Ireland: Two teenagers who were arrested in the shooting death of a 29-year-old journalist in Northern Ireland have been released from police custody without being charged. Police let the 18- and 19-year-old men go and appealed to anyone with information about whoever killed Lyra McKee to come forward. McKee was fatally wounded during rioting in the city of Londonderry. Police say she was probably hit by a bullet someone fired at police. Video from the scene showed a gunman wearing a black face mask aiming at officers.

Colombia: Heavy rains unleashed a landslide in a remote mountain town in southwestern Colombia, killing at least 15 people and injuring five more. The National Disaster Risk Management agency said the early morning landslide hit at least eight homes and blocked a stretch of the Pan-American Highway in the community of Rosas, roughly 630km southwest of Bogota.

United States: An official says 16 passengers reported feeling ill on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Boston. Boston Emergency Medical Services' Twitter page says 13 of the ill passengers were taken to the hospital after the plane landed. Massachusetts Port Authority spokeswoman Samantha Decker says the passengers' symptoms appeared mild. She said she didn't have information on what may have caused the illnesses. An American Airlines spokesman said they were part of a student group. He said no other passengers or crew members felt ill.

