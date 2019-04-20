Ellen DeGeneres' selfie skills have got nothing on these delightfully charming photogenic gorillas in the Congo.

Ellen DeGeneres may have had the most star-studded selfie of all time but it has nothing on these delightfully smug gorillas, posing for the camera like it ain't no thing.

With their best sides already in position, the two handsome beasts weren't going to let a photo opportunity go by when a anti-poaching ranger pulled out his camera.

ANOTHER DAY AT THE OFFICE...

Posted by The Elite AntiPoaching Units And Combat Trackers. on Thursday, 18 April 2019

The gorillas reside in the Virunga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site in Democratic Republic of Congo, which its website says has been "deeply" impacted by war and armed conflict over the last 20 years.

"Virunga is protected by a dedicated team of over 600 rangers," the site says.

"These local men and women go through intensive training, risking their lives on a daily basis to safeguard the park's exceptional wildlife, including the last of the world's critically endangered mountain gorillas."

The site doesn't, however, credit the beautiful animals for their modelling skills.

FAMILY PORTRAIT Patrick Sadiki, Ndakasi & Matabishi. 🦍🦍😎

Posted by The Elite AntiPoaching Units And Combat Trackers. on Friday, 10 August 2018

The two gorillas, Ndakasi and Matabishi, from an older photo may need to work on some positions to hide a certain double chin.

The more recent post featuring the gorillas standing and posing for the front cover of their soon-to-be-released album, has been admired online and shared on Facebook more than 13,000 times.

WORDS TO LIVE BY- SAGESSE INTEMPORELLE From a Virunga National Park ranger, translated from the French: "When one is...

Posted by The Elite AntiPoaching Units And Combat Trackers. on Thursday, 17 May 2018

One Facebook user said: "Wow, that is an awesome office you've got there.

"Stay safe and thank you for the amazing work."

Another said: "Simply stunning photo. Thank you for sharing and proving we can all live peacefully together."

Facebook user Jacqueline Cobbett said: "Now that's a selfie!"

It sure is, Jacqueline. It sure is.