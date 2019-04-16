Reports are emerging on social media of missile attacks in Libya killing civilians in residential areas of Tripoli.

Reports on Twitter from people on the ground say several people have been killed and houses struck. Details are scarce and unconfirmed.

Libya has been gripped by conflict since Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.

The country is divided into areas under different control.

In the past two weeks eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter's Libyan National Army (LNA) has advanced to the capital, Tripoli.

The internationally-recognised government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj's has managed to resist the LNA march in the southern suburbs with help from from western Libyan militia.

A draft resolution is circulating to members of the United Nations Security Council demanding a ceasefire in Libya.

The move follows deadlock over how to respond to the violence that has seen at least 170 people killed and 18,000 more displaced.

Hifter's move has raised fears of a prolonged civil war similar to that playing out in Syria.

The 15-member panel informally called for an end to fighting on April 5, but progress on an official resolution stalled amid disagreements over attribution of blame.

BREAKING: At least 4 civilians killed tonight by #Haftar rockets according to the Mayor of Abu Sleem #Tripoli #Libya — Ahmed Sewehli (@LibyanIntegrity) April 16, 2019

#BreakingNews:

Arbitrary shelling falls on several #Tripoli districts from west to east.

All commentators pointing blame at the #LNA.#LibyaDesk pic.twitter.com/yooyDLP0dF — Libya Desk (@LibyaDesk) April 16, 2019

#Breaking: Just in - At least Three homes destroyed, by surface to surface missiles landing into residential areas from the southern outskirts of #Tripoli #Libya. pic.twitter.com/fUOJeJmcl0 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) April 16, 2019