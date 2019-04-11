Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested after he was kicked out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police confirmed the Wikileaks founder had been taken into custody.

Police said they were "invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum".

Assange is currently being held at a central London police station, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court "as soon as is possible".

Advertisement

Reports say Assange was pulled from the embassy by half a dozen people.

He could be heard yelling "The UK has no civility" and "resist this offence by the Trump administration".

Julian Assange has been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service https://t.co/yhOIPbmMo2 pic.twitter.com/dUrDp228In — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 11, 2019

Assange has been living in the embassy for almost seven years. A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 29, 2012 after he failed to surrender to Westminster Court.

A spokesman for the Ecuadorian Embassy confirmed Assange had been kicked out for "violating international conventions".

Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & @metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 11, 2019

Assange sought asylum at the embassy after he released thousands of secret documents through Wikileaks, some of which humiliated the US government.

Criminal charges were filed against Assange by the US Justice Department back in 2012 related to the publication of the classified documents.

The 47-year-old also faces one charge in Britain for failing to show up for court.

A warrant was also issued for Assange's arrest in Sweden, related to sexual assault charges.

Assange strongly denied the charges and Sweden has since withdrawn its arrest warrant.

The sexual assault charges, that could've seen the Wikileaks founder extradited to Sweden, were why Assange originally sought asylum in the embassy in June 2012.

Ecuador gave Assange citizenship in December 2017 but he has long been an annoyance for the staff at the embassy.

The 47-year-old lost his wifi in the embassy in March last year after Ecuadorian officials accused him of using the internet to try and influence other countries politics.

Assange sued the Ecuadorian government in October, accusing the country of violating his civil rights.

The lawsuit came after embassy staff limited Assange's visitors and demanding he had to clean his bathroom and care for his cat.

- With Daily Telegraph