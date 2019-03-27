WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

Disturbing footage has emerged of an inmate punching a defence lawyer in the head while she was discussing another suspect's case.

Defence lawyer Julie Chase was standing next to a female client at Broward County Jail in Florida when male defendant William Green stood up from his seat behind Chase.

Without warning Green walked up to Chase and whacked her across the side of her head, sending her sprawling to the floor.

Photo / WPBF 25 News

Other inmates looked on in horror as multiple police officers quickly apprehended the attacker.

Chase can be seen grabbing at her face in pain.

The judge, who appeared via videolink, missed the altercation before looking up and saying: "What happened?" after seeing the lawyer on the ground.

William Green beat public defender Julie Chase during a court hearing a day after being arrested on suspicion of battery. Photo / Broward County Sheriff's Office

Chase was taken to hospital for treatment.

William Green was previously arrested on March 26 on a battery charge and was awaiting a court hearing when he attacked the lawyer.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.