UK Prime Minister Theresa May has told Conservative Party lawmakers that she will quit once the country has left the European Union — but she didn't set a date.

Conservative lawmaker James Cartlidge told reporters as he left the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that May told the gathering "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations."

She said: "I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won't stand in the way of that."

May added: "I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to secure a smooth and orderly Brexit."

Advertisement

Those will deal with Britain's future relationship with the EU.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but May has got a short delay after her divorce deal with the EU was rejected overwhelmingly by lawmakers on two occasions.

More to come

"I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won’t stand in the way of that."https://t.co/eXyJmfMGDh — Stuart Millar (@stuartmillar159) March 27, 2019