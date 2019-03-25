Gaza militants fired at least 10 rockets towards Israel after an Israeli airstrike destroyed the offices of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, as air raid sirens wailed across southern Israel.

Haaretz reported that a rocket had hit a home in Sderot as the family hid in a bomb shelter.

Israeli media reported that at least 10 missiles were fired towards the southern Israeli town. There are no immediate reports of casualties.

The latest escalation of violence began when a rocket fired from Gaza struck a home in central Israel, wounding seven people.

Israel has vowed to respond "forcefully," raising the prospect of a fourth war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. However, there were reports that Egypt has brokered a ceasefire.

Hamas' radio station says an Israeli airstrike demolished the offices of Haniyeh.

The airstrike took place moments after Israel fired a pair of warning shots at the office, a tactic that Israel uses to get people to evacuate targeted buildings.

Haniyeh had gone into hiding earlier today.

In a written statement, Haniyeh said the Palestinian people "will not surrender" and its militant factions "will deter the enemy if it exceeds the red lines".

- AP

Potentially big development: Israel's Channel 13 and Hamas media are both reporting that Egypt has brokered a ceasefire to end the fighting in #Gaza and southern Israel.



No official confirmation but this could be the beginning of de-escalation. — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 25, 2019

#Israel - #Gaza fighting intensifying:



• Hamas’ Haniyeh offices hit

• Barrage of rockets (30) fired from Gaza into S. Israel (sky news AR)

• some intercepted by Iron Dome

• Sirens In settlements near Gaza

• 9 year old Israeli settler shot in WB

•Worse fighting since 2014 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 25, 2019

Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket attack near Tel Aviv https://t.co/rr7jDRDcBz pic.twitter.com/Qw81IqMhfs — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) March 25, 2019