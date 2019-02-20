Investigators say a Colorado man beat his fiancee to death with a baseball bat after failing to convince a woman he was having an affair with to commit the killing.

The grim details revealed in a Colorado courtroom provided the first public account of what led prosecutors to charge Patrick Frazee with murder and other charges in the death of Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was a 29-year-old flight instructor who had a 1-year-old daughter with Frazee.

She was last seen on November 22 near her home in a mountain town near Colorado Springs, south of Denver. Her body has not been found.

Investigators testified that Frazee's girlfriend, Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, told police he fatally beat Berreth with a baseball bat and burned her body.

Kenney has pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Frazee has not entered a plea to any of the allegations. A judge ruled that the 32-year-old will remain in custody before his trial.

Police found blood on a bottle of bleach and a mop during a mid-December search of her fiance's property.

The information is contained in court records unsealed today in the criminal case.

According to court records, tests of the blood found on the objects are not complete yet.

People hold a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth under the gazebo of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colorado.