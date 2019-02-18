An Aboriginal man is facing deportation to New Zealand despite having no ties to the country — aside from being born there during a visit by his parents 30 years ago.

Tim Galvin's mother and three brothers are Australian-born citizens, and his father is a UK-born citizen.

His partner is also Australian-born along with their four children.

Galvin's partner Bobbie-Joe Woods. Photo / Facebook

Galvin, who spent two-and-a-half-year behind bars for burglary at Acacia Prison, was about to be released from parole. However, a day before his release they told him they coming to take him to the detention centre, The Guardian Australia reports.

Galvin learned he was a New Zealand citizen when his Australian visa was cancelled in 2016.

He appealed and said his lawyers had pushed for a resolution, however, no fix has been made and he has now received a notice of deportation.

Tim Galvin (pictured) is facing deportation to New Zealand despite having no ties to the country. Photo / Facebook

"They want to kick me out of my own country," he told The Guardian.

"My mum is Aboriginal – she's from South Australia. All my kids are Aboriginal, my missus is Aboriginal, and they're trying to send me to a foreign country."

Galvin is appealing the deportation but it will take more than a year, during which he will remain in detention.

For his partner Bobbie-Joe Woods, the uncertainty is not good as she is parenting their children - aged between 5 and 13 - alone.

"It has a lot of effects on us. We've already been waiting more than two years for him to get out of jail," she told The Guardian.

"[The children] just want their dad back".