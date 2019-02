Dutch police say they have shot and killed an armed person on a street next to the country's central bank.

Amsterdam police said in a tweet that the suspect was shot when he approached officers with the gun. One passer-by was wounded in the incident.

Part of the street was cordoned off for the investigation into the killing.

An eyewitness said that 20 shots were heard, NOS reported.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.

- AP