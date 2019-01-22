A Colorado, US, man has been arrested after police found out his plan to kill "as many girls as possible".

Christopher Wayne Cleary, 27, wanted to kill the girls because he was a virgin and had never had a girlfriend, authorities said.

He was found by Utah Police at a McDonald's in Provo, after making disturbing comments on his Facebook page.

Police say he wrote: "All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1000 … not a bunch of hoes … I've never had a girlfriend before and I'm still a virgin, this is why I'm planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I'm ready to die and all the girls that turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see."

In another post, Cleary said: "There's nothing more dangerous than man ready to die."

Several women reported the post to police.

Reports say he was visiting the city for the weekend and had booked an Airbnb. Police say one of the nationwide women's marches was planned for Provo over the weekend.

The man was arrested and charged with threat of terrorism.

He was already serving a three-year probation term, related to domestic violence.