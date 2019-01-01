Warning: Graphic images

Terrifying footage of a man punching, slapping and choking his girlfriend has shocked Brazil.

Luciana Sinzimbra, a lawyer, fearing an argument with her boyfriend would escalate, hid her cell phone in the room and began filming.

Her pilot boyfriend, Victor Junqueira, 24, was caught on video attacking her after the couple returned home from dinner out with friends on December 15, in Goiania, Brazil.

Sinzimbra told TV Globo G1 she had left a gift at the bar and that angered her boyfriend.

"You can't believe that the person you spent three years with will hurt you, will hit you or [try] to kill you," Sinzimbra said on Sunday.

Sinzimbra said the footage was initially released without her approval but she has now decided to speak up in the hope others don't go through the same thing she did.

Victor Junqueira (left) was caught on a cell phone video beating his girlfriend Luciana Sinzimbra (right) during a domestic dispute on December 15. Photo / Globo TV

The video shows Junqueira sitting directly in front of a crying Sinzimbra on the bed.

He then slaps her in her face, and repeatedly hits her legs as she tries to kick him off.

"Stop hitting me," she says. "You're hitting me again."

"I'll beat you up more," he threatened before adding, "you lied to me that whole time."

The violence continues to escalate throughout the video, as he grabs the woman by the neck and slams her into the bed.

Sinzimbra went to the local police station on the same day and pressed charges against her boyfriend.

He was reportedly not arrested but "precautionary measures" were imposed against him, including barring him from contacting Sinzimbra while the Public Ministry in Goias investigates the case.

He was charged with bodily injury, threat and domestic violence and now faces up to four years and six months in jail if found guilty.

Where to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz