An undersea 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines, generating a precautionary tsunami warning from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

The centre now says there is no longer a tsunami threat near the Philippines and the warning has been cancelled.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 60km south of Davao city in the main southern region of Mindanao.

Government agencies earlier advised populations in coastal areas of the risk and instructed them on relevant evacuation procedures, depending on the threat level.

