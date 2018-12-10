Donald Trump is still having trouble spelling the word "smoking".

And just to prove his point, he did it twice in a single tweet.

President Trump took to Twitter overnight to claim prosecutors have been unable to find evidence of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia, saying: "Democrats can't find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey's testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion." @FoxNews That's because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…"

Considering auto-correct would usually catch any mistake, it's mind-boggling to think that "smoking" has been spelled incorrectly so many times that his phone just lets it go at this point.

The pair of tweets from early Monday morning were the latest in his ongoing criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Suffice it to say the smocking mockery was swift as the president's critics wasted no time in targeting the word usage.

....which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s - but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Actors Zach Braff, Mia Farrow, George Takei and Harry Potter creator JK Rowling couldn't resist mocking Trump - or should that be smocking?

He can’t spell smoking.

Not a typo, he did it twice.

He can’t spell smoking. #SmockingGun — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 10, 2018

The world's in such a state, I almost feel like taking up smocking again. pic.twitter.com/zJCqYtjluv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 10, 2018

I'm curious about this Smocking Gun. Is that related to the Red Hearing? https://t.co/uDvADJsTBB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 10, 2018

No Smocking, please. 🔥🔥🔥 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) December 10, 2018

Ha ha i saw #SmockingGun and instantly feel like i know: Still didn’t check but my guess he said Dems looking for a smoking gun and something or other “no collusion” and misspelled it and we now made it a trending topic? — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) December 10, 2018

While it's fun to mock #SmockingGun & the spelling skills of stable genius, here's a key fact: @realDonaldTrump has now moved from saying there is no evidence of collusion to there is no smoking gun. Mueller hasn't yet revealed what he knows & Trump is moving the goalposts again. https://t.co/ooqxr1JxaM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 10, 2018

2018: Waking up and seeing #SmockingGun trending and already just knowing *exactly* why without clicking on anything. — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) December 10, 2018

the only thing that stops a bad guy with a smocking gun is a good guy with Spell-check — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 10, 2018