Police have apologised for issuing a graphic description of a criminal's genitals after he performed a sex act in front of a 20-year-old student and ran off.

North Yorkshire Police described the criminal as having "a small penis and noticeably low hanging testicles" after an incident in York in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Daily Mail reports.

One of the city's students was walking home when she was confronted by a man with a bare chest and his trousers around his ankles.

Police said the vivid appeal had caused upset to a number of people and the details on its website have now been replaced with a "more appropriately worded version" which states they are looking for a "fat naked man".

The man then performed a sex act in front of the 20-year-old, before she got away and called police.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: 'The suspect is described as white with a very pale complexion, aged between 35 and 45 years, around 5ft 10in tall with a fat build.

"He has very little chest or pubic hair, no obvious tattoos or scars, and he has what was described as a small penis with testicles that hang noticeably low."

Police have increased patrols in the area around Windmill Lane in a bid to catch the man.

A spokesman said: 'Enquiries are ongoing to locate the man, including a trawl of CCTV covering the area.'