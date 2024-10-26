In this Nasa handout, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin (left) Nasa astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeanette Epps are seen inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Photo / Nasa via Getty Images, AFP

A Nasa astronaut who was hospitalised upon return from the International Space Station for an unspecified medical condition has been released in “good health,” the United States space agency said.

The four-member Crew-8 mission splashed down off the coast of Florida on Friday after nearly eight months aboard the orbital laboratory.

Nasa did not reveal which of the astronauts was hospitalised nor the reason, citing medical privacy.

However, it said in a blog post that the crew member has returned to the Johnson Space Centre in Houston “in good health and will resume normal post-flight reconditioning with other crew members”.

On its way back to Earth, the SpaceX Dragon executed a normal re-entry and splashdown, and recovery of the crew and spacecraft was without incident, Nasa said.