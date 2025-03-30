Myanmar quake: Aftershocks rattle Mandalay as rescuers search for survivors

Residents scrambled desperately through collapsed buildings today searching for survivors as aftershocks rattled the devastated city of Mandalay, two days after a massive earthquake killed more than 1600 people in Myanmar and at least 11 in neighbouring Thailand.
The initial 7.7-magnitude quake struck near the central Myanmar city of Mandalay early on Friday afternoon local time, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.
The tremors collapsed buildings, downed bridges and buckled roads, with mass destruction seen in the city of more than 1.7 million people.
Anti-junta fighters in the country have declared a two-week partial ceasefire in quake-affected regions starting today, the shadow “National Unity Government” said in a statement.
The Government in exile said it would “collaborate with the UN and NGOs to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps” in areas that it controls, according to the statement, which was released on social media.
Aid agencies have warned that Myanmar is unprepared to deal with a disaster of this magnitude.
Some 3.5 million people were displaced by the raging civil war, many at risk of hunger, even before the quake struck.