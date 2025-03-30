“We’ve been through an earthquake. I am from New Zealand, I have been through this many times,” the manager told guests as they gathered in front of him.

“Number one is you are now okay. There may be some aftershocks. We have been through a medium or moderate size earthquake, this was not severe. However, it is still concerning, we know that.

“It’s very concerning, the earth is moving, this doesn’t normally happen. It can be very upsetting.”

The video, posted to TikTok, has been viewed almost 100,000 times and has more than 1600 comments.

“This is a true display of leadership,” one person commented.

“This is so reassuring, I’m gonna (sic) stay where ever he is managing,” another said.

“This made me tear up. The genuine care and kindness and love this man is displaying is amazing. This is the mark of a true leader,” another added.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters posted on social media that he was “gravely concerned” after the earthquake.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

He added that New Zealanders requiring urgent consular assistance should contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s 24/7 helpline

In another post, he said New Zealand would be supporting efforts to get relief to those in need through the Red Cross .

Across Myanmar, the earthquake destroyed buildings and bridges, and buckled roads with massive destruction seen in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city and home to more than 1.7 million people, AFP reported.

In Mandalay, AFP journalists saw rescuers pull a woman alive from the remains of one apartment block. A Red Cross official said more than 90 people could be trapped.

Phyu Lay Khaing, 30, was brought out and carried by stretcher to be embraced by her husband and taken to hospital.

In Bangkok, AP reported a 33-storey building that was under construction near Chatuchak market crumbled while vehicles on a nearby motorway came to a stop.

The Guardian reported that the search for construction workers at the site continues with Bangkok’s Governor, Chadchart Sittipunt saying “we will do everything possible to rescue them”.