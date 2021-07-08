Mum collapses and dies in Melbourne County Court while defending son, Jarrod Frank

Jarrod Frank, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with an offensive weapon, common law assault and attempted theft. Photo / Facebook

Jarrod Frank, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with an offensive weapon, common law assault and attempted theft. Photo / Facebook

The mother of a man collapsed on the witness stand in a Melbourne court and was later declared dead while defending her son.

The Herald Sun reports that Kerry Frank, 67, was testifying for her son, Jarrod Frank, who appeared in Melbourne County Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to aggravated burglary and assault in January 2020.

The 43-year-old man watched as his mother described his good character before she collapsed and later died.

Kerry was reportedly telling the court about the close relationship her son had with his sister and "adoring" nieces and nephews before saying she felt sick.

After she collapsed, members of the court reportedly called "code black".

Jarrod was heard crying: "Mum, mum, can you hear?".

Jarrod Frank leaves court in January. Photo / News Corp Australia

The cause of her death is unknown but is not being treated as suspicious.

Jarrod was in court accused of trying to rob Adam White at knifepoint in January 2020, while on bail for a fatal stabbing in 2018.

Jarrod was found not guilty by way of self-defence in the 2018 killing of Scott Bury, 49, in Bendigo.

Jarrod Frank, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with an offensive weapon, common law assault and attempted theft. Photo / Facebook

A court said in January that Jarrod was defending himself after Bury attacked him in the street with two knives and a metal bar.

Jarrod's lawyer argued that the stress of the court case caused his 's "bizarre and irrational behaviour" and that he had relapsed into using drugs to cope with post-traumatic stress from the 2018 stabbing.

The court heard that Jarrod had known White since childhood and that he allegedly kicked down the man's front door.

When White woke up, Frank allegedly punched him and threatened him with a knife.

Jarrod's matter was adjourned with a date still to be fixed.