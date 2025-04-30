- Two men appeared in court accused of felling the iconic Sycamore Gap tree near Hadrian’s Wall.
- Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers denied causing £622,191 ($1.4 million) of criminal damage.
- The National Trust has grown 49 saplings from the tree’s seeds for planting this winter.
Two men have appeared in court accused of chopping down one of the United Kingdom’s most iconic trees, with prosecutors saying the pair went on a “moronic mission” in a case that sparked national outrage.
Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, have denied causing criminal damage after the 2023 felling of the tree at Sycamore Gap, which had stood for nearly 200 years in a dramatic dip in the landscape next to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage site in northern England.
But prosecutors told Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday the two men cut down the tree with a chainsaw “in an act of deliberate and mindless criminal damage,” which they filmed on Graham’s phone and then shared with others.
Prosecutor Richard Wright said the pair drove to the site near Hexham in Graham’s Range Rover and felled the tree on September 27, 2023, slicing through the trunk in “a matter of minutes”.