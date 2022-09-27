Melbourne rollercoaster tragedy: Sickening footage released

The video was released on TikTok.

Sickening footage showing the moment an Australian woman was struck by a rollercoaster has hit social media.

The video, which the Herald has chosen not to publish, shows Shylah Rodden, 26, next to the tracks of the Rebel Coaster at the Melbourne Royal Show.

She is then hit by the lead carriage at the bottom of the loop-the-loop, before being carried up the track and thrown off.

The video shows Rodden on the track moments before the carriage hits her.

Rodden remains in critical condition at Royal Melbourne Hospital after the Sunday evening accident.

The video, which was posted to TikTok, shows Rodden inside the safety rail and appears to show the ride's operator notice her intrusion a split second before the collision.

The Melbourne Herald Sun is reporting that Rodden sneaked inside the fenced-off area to retrieve her phone, despite workers telling her they would stop the ride and retrieve it for her.

Shylah Rodden remains in a critical condition. Photo / Supplied

Workers said the ride would regularly stop to allow personal belongings to be recovered and Rodden was told she would need to wait 20 minutes before she got her phone back.

Minutes later, she was on the track.

Her father, Alan Rodden, told the Herald Sun his daughter was "plodding along" and "will be all right", despite suffering broken legs, pelvis, ribs, arms and brain damage.

Ride reopened

A Melbourne Royal Show spokesman said WorkSafe has finalised an inspection report, declaring the ride safe to be reopened.

"The safety and wellbeing of our visitors to the show continues to be our number one priority," the spokesman said.

"We uphold strict safety protocols in line with Victorian WorkSafe regulations and all rides on site have undergone stringent compliance inspections.

"No ride is turned on until it has passed all the required safety and compliance documentation."

- Additional reporting, news.com.au