Man armed with a super-soaker stormed a Melbourne dairy demanding a can of soft drink. Video / news.com.au

CCTV footage has captured the moment a man armed with a Super Soaker water gun stormed a Melbourne dairy demanding a can of soft drink.

The man dressed in all black entered the dairy in Melbourne’s north-east on Sunday, November 24 about 7.20am.

Riding an electric scooter, police were told that he entered the store before asking the worker behind the counter for a free can of Red Bull.

The employee, Kiki Lin, 34, refused.

Police say he then demanded cash before producing a Super Soaker water gun, loaded with paint, disguised in a laptop bag.