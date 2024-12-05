Advertisement
Melbourne dairy worker shot by man armed with Super Soaker loaded with paint, police seek help

By Thomas Sargeant
Man armed with a super-soaker stormed a Melbourne dairy demanding a can of soft drink. Video / news.com.au

CCTV footage has captured the moment a man armed with a Super Soaker water gun stormed a Melbourne dairy demanding a can of soft drink.

The man dressed in all black entered the dairy in Melbourne’s north-east on Sunday, November 24 about 7.20am.

Riding an electric scooter, police were told that he entered the store before asking the worker behind the counter for a free can of Red Bull.

The employee, Kiki Lin, 34, refused.

Police say he then demanded cash before producing a Super Soaker water gun, loaded with paint, disguised in a laptop bag.

He then sprayed Lin in her eyes with a stream of white paint.

He sprayed the woman in the face with white paint during the incident. Photo / 9News
Lin called the man’s actions “ridiculous”.

Footage shows the man returning to the store’s front door to close the shutter, trapping Lin inside with him.

The man stormed the store holding a Super Soaker filled with white paint demanding a can of soft drink.
Lin said she fought with the intruder, jumping on his back in an attempt to restrain him.

“He was too strong, he threw me on the ground and started to punch my head,” Lin said, describing the attack as “very bad”.

The man was about 175cm tall, solid build and aged in his 40s.

He was wearing a black hoodie with white paint on it, dark grey pants, a black LA Raiders cap, black socks and no shoes.

