A man is suing a first responders after an ambulance slammed into him while on his bike, breaking his nose and smashing his bicycle, before billing him nearly US$2000 ($3300) for the trip to hospital.

Oregon man William Hoesch, 71, claimed in a lawsuit he suffered permanent injuries and roughly US$100,000 ($169,000) in medical expenses on top of the near US$2000 ride to hospital following the incident where he was hit by an ambulance.

In the lawsuit against Columbia River Fire & Rescue, the 71-year-old claims he was pedalling through the town of Rainier in October 2022 when the ambulance ploughed into him while the driver was making a right turn.

He claims he was crushed under the wheel of the ambulance. According to police reports the driver and passenger in the ambulance claim the vehicle was going between 3km/h and 16km/h.