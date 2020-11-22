Website of the Year

Man killed in shark attack in Australia

The man was in the water when the shark mauled his leg and bit off his hand. Photo / 123RF

news.com.au

A man in his 50s has died after being attacked by a shark off Cable Beach, at Broome, on Western Australia's north coast.

The man was in the water when the shark mauled his leg and bit off his hand just before 9am local time.

Emergency crews were called to the beach and CPR was carried out at the scene but he could not be saved.

Shark attacks are a rare occurrence at popular Cable Beach.

The beach has been closed by local rangers. People are being urged to take extra care around the area.

