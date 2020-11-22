Man killed in shark attack in Australia

The man was in the water when the shark mauled his leg and bit off his hand. Photo / 123RF

A man in his 50s has died after being attacked by a shark off Cable Beach, at Broome, on Western Australia's north coast.

The man was in the water when the shark mauled his leg and bit off his hand just before 9am local time.

Emergency crews were called to the beach and CPR was carried out at the scene but he could not be saved.

Public report unknown sp. shark sighted 08:50hrs 22/11, Cable Beach, Broome , Shark incident . — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) November 22, 2020

Shark attacks are a rare occurrence at popular Cable Beach.

The beach has been closed by local rangers. People are being urged to take extra care around the area.