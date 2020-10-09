Surfer missing after reported shark attack in Western Australia

Police said they received information on Friday morning from St John Ambulance about a possible shark attack at Kelp Beds in Wylie Bay, near Esperance, in WA's south. Photo / 123RF

A man is missing and a surfboard has been recovered after a shark attack was reported at the same beach in Western Australia where a teenager was fatally mauled three years ago.

Police said they received information on Friday morning from St John Ambulance about a possible shark attack at Kelp Beds in Wylie Bay, near Esperance, in WA's south.

"The marine search and rescue operation is ongoing," a police spokesman said.

"A surfboard has been recovered from the water, however at this time the surfer has not been located.

"The missing surfer is believed to be an adult male."

Wylie Bay has been closed to the public.

"A witness called to say they saw a shark attack a person," ambulance service spokeswoman Joanne Hill said. "We went to the scene. I understand they still haven't found anybody."

Surf Life Saving WA tweeted there was a public report of an unknown species of shark sighted just before 9.30am.

The attack was reported just over an hour later.

Kelp Beds is a popular surf break and is where Laeticia Brouwer, 17, was fatally bitten on the leg while surfing with her dad in April 2017.

A 17-year-old girl was killed by a shark at the same spot in 2017.

In 2014, a 23-year-old man was also attacked by a shark off the beach, losing his arm and other hand.

A 57-year-old diver was killed by a great white shark off Esperance in January. His body was never found.

Pro surfer Matt Wilkinson had a close encounter with a great white shark off Ballina on the Australian east coast on Wednesday. A drone video showed the shark come to within inches of Wilkinson's feet as he paddled his board before suddenly darting away.