Read more: Australia highway violence: Woman dead, man shot in Easter chaos in Queensland

Towle allegedly fled the scene of the crash while armed with a shotgun – shooting a 62-year-old man who stopped his vehicle to help – and took off in his car.

It is alleged the Tewantin, Noosa, man then threatened a 16-year-old girl and her parents in another vehicle, but was soon arrested at about 12.50pm near Landsborough.

Body-worn camera footage released by police shows officers with weapons drawn ordering Towle to lie on the ground before arresting him. A loaded shotgun was allegedly found inside the stolen vehicle.

Towle has been charged with armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful wounding, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, and multiple weapons and drug offences.

Police said Towle was injured in the crash, and he was initially in hospital under police guard following his arrest.

He remains in custody and did not appear when his case was briefly mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

There was no application for bail and his case is due back in court on June 30.

Speaking to reporters outside of court, Towle’s lawyer Ben Rynderman said he was limited in what he could say due to confidentiality.

“This is of course a very serious matter,” he said.

“It’s obviously very serious and tragic and it will be treated with the seriousness and the gravity that it is.”

He confirmed Towle had returned to the watch-house from hospital without needing further medical care.

“I imagine police will compile a comprehensive brief of evidence that will be very detailed and we will assess that brief on its merits,” he said.

Tributes have flowed for Mollee in the wake of the Bruce Highway crash.

The 22-year-old was a fourth-year chemical engineering student at the University of Queensland and was only days away from completing her degree.

Her mother, Amanda Chippendale, said she last spoke to her daughter on Easter Sunday morning.

“A happy Easter call, catch up,” she told the Courier Mail.

“Jocey and I catch up every day or so on the phone or texting.”

“My heart is shattered. We’re broken into a million pieces,” she said.

“Gone but not forgotten, my baby girl.”